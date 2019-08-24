Dr. Jeffrey Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Carey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They graduated from Medical University of Ohio and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
Central Ohio Urology Group5775 N Meadows Dr Ste C, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 396-2684
Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 299, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 396-2684Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Central Ohio Urology Group5040 Bradenton Ave Ste Bb, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carey did a sling procedure on me today. I am hope with absolutely no pain and everything working perfect. I love his bedside manner and the facility was 5 star. Ohio health Methodist hospital Grove city.
About Dr. Jeffrey Carey, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1942241260
Education & Certifications
- Tower Urology Institute
- William Beaumont
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Medical University of Ohio
- Miami University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
