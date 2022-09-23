See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Aventura, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Cara, DO

Pain Medicine
5 (63)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Cara, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Cara works at Spine and Wellness Centers of America -Kendall in Aventura, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Spine Wellness Centers of America
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 350, Aventura, FL 33180
    Spine and Wellness Center of America
    240 W Indiantown Rd Ste 107, Jupiter, FL 33458
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  Jupiter Medical Center
  Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Blade Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    MultiPlan

    Sep 23, 2022
    BLESS DR. CARA, He IS The BEST PAIN DOCTOR TO SEE!! I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO WALK ON MY OWN, without a Cane, Walker or Wheelchair SINCE MAY 27, 2022 , AFTER I FELL BACKWARDS DOWN STAIRS . I Had SCIATICA Before BUT NOW I HAD " HORRIFIC NERVE PAIN", From My Right LEG. THE PAIN Was From My Hip Bone ALL THE WAY Down To MY Foot on "Both Sides" of The Leg. "A BLESSING " CAME YESTERDAY !!! DR. CARA, Knew Exactly what to Do After an Epidural Did Not Work. Dr. Cara gave me 2 shots in the 2 NERVES Going down Both Parts OF My LEG!! AS OF YESTERDAY, I Am WALKING ON MY OWN !!! and I Am Soooo Happy!! It's Amazing How You Take Your Legs For Granted!!I TODAY , I am vacuuming and Wiping Windows Down. This Truly IS " A MIRACLE!! DR. CARA IS THE BEST !!! He knows Exactly How To Help You!! Like I Said You Must See Him If You Have Any Pain!! YOU WILL FEEL AS GREAT AS I DO !!!
    Maureen Weber — Sep 23, 2022
    Pain Medicine
    10 years of experience
    English
    1972945061
    Mayo Clinic
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    University of Chicago
    LECOM
    Stetson University
    Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Jeffrey Cara, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cara is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cara accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cara has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cara on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Cara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
