Dr. Jeffrey Cara, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Spine Wellness Centers of America21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 350, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 974-5533
Spine and Wellness Center of America240 W Indiantown Rd Ste 107, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 377-0070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
BLESS DR. CARA, He IS The BEST PAIN DOCTOR TO SEE!! I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO WALK ON MY OWN, without a Cane, Walker or Wheelchair SINCE MAY 27, 2022 , AFTER I FELL BACKWARDS DOWN STAIRS . I Had SCIATICA Before BUT NOW I HAD “ HORRIFIC NERVE PAIN”, From My Right LEG. THE PAIN Was From My Hip Bone ALL THE WAY Down To MY Foot on “Both Sides” of The Leg. “A BLESSING “ CAME YESTERDAY !!! DR. CARA, Knew Exactly what to Do After an Epidural Did Not Work. Dr. Cara gave me 2 shots in the 2 NERVES Going down Both Parts OF My LEG!! AS OF YESTERDAY, I Am WALKING ON MY OWN !!! and I Am Soooo Happy!! It’s Amazing How You Take Your Legs For Granted!!I TODAY , I am vacuuming and Wiping Windows Down. This Truly IS “ A MIRACLE!! DR. CARA IS THE BEST !!! He knows Exactly How To Help You!! Like I Said You Must See Him If You Have Any Pain!! YOU WILL FEEL AS GREAT AS I DO !!!
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- LECOM
- Stetson University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Cara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cara accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cara has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Cara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cara.
