Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute3000 BAYVIEW DR, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 567-1332Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Holy Cross Hospital
A genuine professional who freely gave of his valuable time. Extremely knowledgeable and willing to share that knowledge. He put my interests over his own, and any professional who will do that, deserves praise.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cantor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Muhlenberg College
