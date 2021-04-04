Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lumberton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Campbell Ear Nose & Throat4760 Independence Dr, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 816-1254
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had a very good experience with Dr. Campbell. I was surprised at his proficiency and carefulness. I will be going back
About Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- MCCollough Pl Surg Clin
- U Nc Hosps
- U Nc Hosps
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.