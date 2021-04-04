Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lumberton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Campbell Ear Nose & Throat in Lumberton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.