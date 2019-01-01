See All Family Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD

Family Medicine
2 (43)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Campbell works at Kuhn, Forrest S MD in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kuhn Forrest S MD
    3900 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 208-0065
    Physicians Primary Care
    3922 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 297-8555
    Physicians Primary Care
    1804 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 288-2488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking
Emphysema
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Well Baby Care
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518063585
    Education & Certifications

    • University Louisville Affil Hosps
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
