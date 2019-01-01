Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Locations
Kuhn Forrest S MD3900 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 208-0065
Physicians Primary Care3922 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 297-8555
Physicians Primary Care1804 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Affil Hosps
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
