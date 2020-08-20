Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cameron, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Clinton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Cameron works at MidAmerica Cancer Care - Golden Valley Outpatient in Clinton, MO with other offices in Independence, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.