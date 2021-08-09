See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jeffrey Callen, MD

Dermatology
4 (10)
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Callen, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Callen works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatomyositis, Pemphigoid and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates In Dermatology
    3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1749

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatomyositis
Pemphigoid
Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Pemphigoid
Dermatitis

Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Immune Complex Diseases Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Phenomena… and the front desk experience was smooth as silk .
    — Aug 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Callen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508872821
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mich
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Callen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callen works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Callen’s profile.

    Dr. Callen has seen patients for Dermatomyositis, Pemphigoid and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Callen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

