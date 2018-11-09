See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD

Urology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cadeddu works at UT Southwestern - Urology Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Marva Durgin, FNP-C
Marva Durgin, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Parham, MD
Dr. Robert Parham, MD
3.6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. David Shepherd, MD
Dr. David Shepherd, MD
3.0 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of USMD.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Campus Building 3
    2001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Cancer
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cadeddu?

    Nov 09, 2018
    I was 28 years old diagnosed with clear cell renal carcinoma, after consulting with doctors in my area I was told I was going to lose my kidney. I decided to get a second opinion and found Dr. Caddedu. He very knowledgeably explained my condition and the best option moving forward. Dr. Caddedu saved 75 percent of my kidney. I’m truly grateful to have found such an amazing doctor. Thank you Dr. Caddedu
    Eric in AR — Nov 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cadeddu to family and friends

    Dr. Cadeddu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cadeddu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528037058
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadeddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cadeddu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cadeddu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cadeddu works at UT Southwestern - Urology Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cadeddu’s profile.

    Dr. Cadeddu has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadeddu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadeddu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadeddu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadeddu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadeddu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.