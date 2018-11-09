Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadeddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cadeddu works at
Locations
-
1
West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cadeddu?
I was 28 years old diagnosed with clear cell renal carcinoma, after consulting with doctors in my area I was told I was going to lose my kidney. I decided to get a second opinion and found Dr. Caddedu. He very knowledgeably explained my condition and the best option moving forward. Dr. Caddedu saved 75 percent of my kidney. I’m truly grateful to have found such an amazing doctor. Thank you Dr. Caddedu
About Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1528037058
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cadeddu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cadeddu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cadeddu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cadeddu works at
Dr. Cadeddu has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadeddu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cadeddu speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadeddu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadeddu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadeddu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadeddu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.