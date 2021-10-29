Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Arthritis Northwest105 W 8th Ave Ste 6080, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Butler is a very thorough and caring doctor. I appreciated the time he took to make sure I understood everything he was doing to confirm my diagnosis and make sure we were on the correct path for treatment. I never felt rushed to get through the appointment, he always gave me time to ask any questions, and made sure I had paperwork to explain any medications he wanted to try. I am so happy to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1700956620
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
