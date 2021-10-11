Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3237 S 16th St Ste 210, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 643-4020
-
2
Brookfield Office17000 W North Ave Ste 201E, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (414) 384-6700
-
3
THE ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN, Brookfield, WI9969 S 27th St Ste 1100, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
-
4
Rawson Ave Office3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 200, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After diagnosed with arthritis in both hips but left was the worst, DR Butler told me about hip replacement. I decided to do it. Surgery was October 5th, 2021 at Ascension Hospital in Franklin. I am so glad I did it. Today I have only used a cane. Went to a house party at my son’s. I did strengthening exercises for two weeks prior and I’m doing my exercises every day. You have to do the exercises! Dr Butler did his part expertly. Talks to you in a language you can understand. The people in his office are all jewels. I recommend Dr Butler highly!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Butler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285738286
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- University Of Kentucky
