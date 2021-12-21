Dr. Jeffrey Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bush, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bush, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.
Dr. Bush works at
Locations
-
1
Jeff L Bush MD2322 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 364-6495
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bush?
Loved Dr Bush! He was very caring, thorough and knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bush, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427077908
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush works at
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyositis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.