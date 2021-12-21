Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bush, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.



Dr. Bush works at Jeff L Bush MD in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyositis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.