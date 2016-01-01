Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairway, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Fairway, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.