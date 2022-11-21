Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC Mark Shekhman, MD in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT, Hartford, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.