Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Burns works at
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-8208
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford150 Enterprise Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-8208Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford PC85 Seymour St Ste 607, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-8208
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
He is great. Had two Knees and now a hip done with Dr. Burns. Very good in his assessment of what needs to be done, what's in for the patients and a dedicated plan to improve and regain quality of life.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
