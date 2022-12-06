Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Burnette works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.