Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Burnette works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Fleming Island
    4565 US Highway 17 Ste 200, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 634-0640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Great personality and bedside manner. He listens and takes time to explain procedures. Did excellent work on my knee with no problems. Today was a checkup and was released to come back in 5 years.
    A.Pope — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235104621
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Orthopaedic Hospital - Los Angeles CA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Citadel
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Burnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnette works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Fleming Island, FL. View the full address on Dr. Burnette’s profile.

    Dr. Burnette has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

