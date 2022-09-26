Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Burnett, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Burnett works at Burnett Healthcare in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.