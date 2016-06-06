Dr. Burmeister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Burmeister, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Burmeister, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Jeffrey L. Burmeister Dpm P.A.2762 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 765-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Competent and willing to answer all questions. Office very clean and well lighted Staff friendly
About Dr. Jeffrey Burmeister, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942319645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Burmeister accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burmeister works at
Dr. Burmeister has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burmeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burmeister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burmeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burmeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.