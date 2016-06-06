Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Burmeister, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Burmeister works at Jeffrey L Burmeister DPM in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.