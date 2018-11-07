See All Ophthalmologists in Bristol, TN
Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bunning works at Mountain Empire Eye Physicians in Bristol, TN with other offices in Wise, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Empire Eye Physicians Pllc
    3185 W State St Ste 2010, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 968-7555
  2. 2
    Mountain Empire Eye Physicians
    137 Plaza Rd Sw, Wise, VA 24293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 679-5610

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 07, 2018
    Dr Bunning is very thorough in his eye exams. I had a problem and he sent me to a specialist who diagnosed an issue, unfortunately the SPEcialist didn't follow thru, after saying I had a problem, I couldn't get an appointment with Specialist for follow u Dr. BUNNING, not being 100% comfortable with that issue offered to make me an appointment at Duke with a Specialist who dealt in my issue, many docs would not be so helpful. Always concerned if you have or don't have issues
    Rose in bristol — Nov 07, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306956776
    Education & Certifications

    • Md
    • West Virginia University
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    • Ophthalmology
