Dr. Jeffrey Bunning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bunning works at Mountain Empire Eye Physicians in Bristol, TN with other offices in Wise, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.