Dr. Jeffrey Bunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bunn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Bunn works at
Locations
-
1
Spokane Ear, Nose & Throat217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 624-2326Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bunn?
Dr. Bunn and his medical assistant Jolene are amazing! Both are extremely professional. Dr. Bunn is an amazing surgeon and doctor and I would not recommend anyone else for ear nose and throat needs. Cannot say enough good things about Dr. Jeffrey Bunn!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bunn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760432868
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunn works at
Dr. Bunn has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.