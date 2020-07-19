Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Buncher Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Buncher Sr works at Charleston Pain And Rehabilitation Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.