Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York, 710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
Oxford Health Plans
UnitedHealthCare
I had recently found out I had a rare pineal tumor. After searching for a surgeon who specializes in this, I found Dr. Bruce. After speaking to him, I knew I was in the right hands. His confidence and expertise were unmatchable. I am 9 days post pineal resection and I am feeling pretty well and he was able to get the whole tumor!! I would not recommend anyone else for a complex surgery like this! Truly amazing! His team was also amazing!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659422137
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Rutgers University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
