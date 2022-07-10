See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD

Oncology
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bruce works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pinealoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659422137
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruce works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bruce’s profile.

    Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

