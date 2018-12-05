Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists1819 Clinch Ave Ste 212, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 523-6418
Seymour Office11606 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 523-6418
- 3 11169 Chapman Hwy Ste 3, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 523-6418
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown is awesome! Great personality and he knows his stuff! Also he seems to really care about what's been going on with me and he just loves his job and his patients! He listens to me and I've found that this is a rare quality these days.
About Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730159310
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
