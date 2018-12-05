Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Seymour, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.