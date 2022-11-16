Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Surgery PC100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-9031Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Nspc1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday I had a phone conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Brown (NSPC) regarding my upcoming Microvascular Decompression (MVD) surgery to treat my trigeminal neuralgia (TN) pain. He explained to me the details of the surgery, the preparation, the potential risks, the experience of his team and most importantly he said he will be around all the time after the surgery to treat any possible problem. I understand that all surgery has its own risks, but I feel very confident in Dr Brown extensive experience and knowledge on MVD and TN problems. I strongly believe that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Stereotactic Radiosurgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.