Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas-Houston
Endocrinology Associates of Houston909 Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 205, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (281) 317-4043
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been a patient of Dr.Brown's for many years. Those complaining of long waiting room times don't understand if a particular patient needs more attention he will give it to them as he would for anyone else in the waiting room. He is a smart and thoughtful man but will tell his patients what they need to know even if it is not what they want to hear. I don't mind lab work every three to six months. It not only allows him to stay on top of what my health is doing, it gives me a day-to-day confidence that I don't have to worry about. I don't feel the staff is unfriendly - they are just busy. Dr. Brown is my top-doc.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- University of Texas-Houston
- Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
