Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL.



Dr. Brown works at Tidwell Chiropractic & Laser - Brent Tidwell DC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.