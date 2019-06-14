Dr. Jeffrey Brodie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brodie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Brodie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and responsive. Very happy with my surgery and follow-up care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Brodie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
