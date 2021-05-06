Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union.
Cornerstone Ear Nose & Throat PA1107 Reynolds St, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Beaches Ear Nose and Throat PA3200 3rd St S Ste 101, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-4070
CornerStone Ear, Nose & Throat - Charlotte8035 Providence Rd Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 752-7575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Just heard today that Dr Brink moved out of state. So sad to hear this. He is an excellent ENT and did three surgeries for me.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brink accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brink has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brink.
