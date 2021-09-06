Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brink works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Transplant Associates2218 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 252-2543
- 2 1441 N 12th St # 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brink?
I did not have to wonder what was going to be done, everything was explained so I understood and all my questions and concerns were addressed. The entire team provided the best care, I couldn't have hoped for a better group of caregivers. Their bedside manner was top notch. Compassionate, caring and ease of communication made all the difference.
About Dr. Jeffrey Brink, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417952516
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brink works at
Dr. Brink has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brink speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.