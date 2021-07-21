Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Brimmer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Brimmer works at First Coast Foot & Ankle Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.