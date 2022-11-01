See All Cardiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Jeffrey Breall, MD

Cardiology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Breall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center

They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1801 N Senate Ave Ste 4000, Indianapolis, IN 46202 (317) 962-0500

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Nov 01, 2022
    I have known this Dr. for over 12 years very honorable professional person that actually listen to his patient I even recommended this doctor for my wife which is very unusual. He is also her cardiologist she likes him as well. I recommend this doctor to any of my family and friends.
    John Price — Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Jeffrey Breall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breall has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Breall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

