Dr. Jeffrey Bradshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bradshaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Bradshaw works at
Locations
Mmc Marble Hill Practice5525 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 884-0279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Bradshaw, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1730244328
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradshaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradshaw works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.