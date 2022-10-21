Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bradley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Drisko Fee & Parkins PC19550 E 39th St S Ste 410, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 303-2400
DFP Orthopedics2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 561-3003
Orthopedic Health of Kansas City1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 100, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Explained what was wrong and how he could fix it. His staff is friendly and his nurse is great. When is talking with you he is relaxed and not in a hurry. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bradley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851598353
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- Spectrum Hlth/Blodgett St Marys
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
