Dr. Jeffrey Brackeen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Brackeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside and University Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute4709 66th St, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 701-5844
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
You are never herded through this clinic and you are treated with the utmost professionalism. Dr. Brakeen is extremely knowledgeable and skilled in his assessment and treatment. I have been in clinics around the country and would rate this one at the top of the list. They are also more friendly than your average medical practice.
About Dr. Jeffrey Brackeen, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922290592
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-Dermatology
- McLennan Co Med Edu & Rsch Fdn
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- Abilene Christian University
- Dermatology
Dr. Brackeen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brackeen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackeen.
