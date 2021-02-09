Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Brackeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside and University Medical Center.



Dr. Brackeen works at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute, PLLC in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.