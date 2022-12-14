Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boyer works at Idaho Hand Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.