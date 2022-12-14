See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Boyer works at Idaho Hand Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantage Care Network
    901 N Curtis Rd Ste 304, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 342-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205032901
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University, St Louis
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    • Brigham Young University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

