Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Borut, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Borut works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Petaluma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.