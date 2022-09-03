Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bortz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Bortz works at
Locations
Golden State Dermatology355 Lennon Ln Ste 255, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (360) 336-3026
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bortz identified a melanoma on both my leg and temple and flawlessly performed the surgery to remove them. Had I not gone to him for a visit, the melanoma would have spread into my body and I would not be alive today. He is truly a caring doctor who is exceptional in his field. He is also a talented surgeon because my scars are barely visible
About Dr. Jeffrey Bortz, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710191382
Education & Certifications
- Skin and Cancer Foundation
- Stanford University Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Iowa State University
- Dermatology
Dr. Bortz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bortz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bortz has seen patients for Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.