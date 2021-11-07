Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Boris works at Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.