See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Boris works at Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucks County Specialty Care Center
    3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 997-5730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boris?

    Nov 07, 2021
    Dr. Boris has an unparalleled depth of knowledge in POTS and related disorders. Our daughter, 17, was in and out of CHOP for over a year with emergent symptoms and no answers. Her quality of life was diminishing. We left CHOP and contacted Dr. Boris. Dr. Boris came to our first appt prepared with knowledge of our daughter, explanations for her symptoms and after a very thorough exam provided a proper diagnosis (POTS, HEDS and MCAS) and initial treatment plan we could execute immediately. Nine months later and our daughter has not spent one night in the hospital. Dr. Boris is calming, positive, extremely responsive, and has the ability to connect with his patients. He listens to his patients, doesn’t discount symptoms or just recommend increased salt and water intake. He provides real solutions for real physical problems. We would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Boris. We wish we had found him a year earlier, but are so thankful we found him at all.
    Gaal Family — Nov 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boris to family and friends

    Dr. Boris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467458463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Colorado
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Keesler Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University in St. Louis, MO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boris works at Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Boris’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Boris, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.