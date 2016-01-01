See All General Surgeons in Mishawaka, IN
General Surgery
2.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.

Dr. Borders works at John W. Bulger M.d. PC in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    John W. Bulger M.d. PC
    John W. Bulger M.d. PC
    303 S Main St Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 398-2090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elkhart General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ventral Hernia
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ventral Hernia

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD

    General Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1861479941
    Education & Certifications

    Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    William Beaumong Hosp
    Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borders works at John W. Bulger M.d. PC in Mishawaka, IN. View the full address on Dr. Borders’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Borders. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.