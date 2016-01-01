Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Borders works at John W. Bulger M.d. PC in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.