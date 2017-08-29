Dr. Jeffrey Boos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Boos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Boos, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Boos works at
Locations
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic- North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic-Marble Falls Nephrology Clinic802 Steve Hawkins Pkwy, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 901-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My all time favorite doctor. He's incredibly knowledgeable and does a great job making sure all your questions have been answered thoroughly. I always leave feeling great.
About Dr. Jeffrey Boos, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1477744266
Education & Certifications
- Earl K. Long Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boos works at
Dr. Boos has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boos speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.