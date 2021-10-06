Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.



Dr. Boomer works at Vision Surgery Consultants in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.