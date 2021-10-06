See All Ophthalmologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Dr. Boomer works at Vision Surgery Consultants in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Surgery Consultants PA
    1100 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 263-6273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2021
    This is Oct 2021. Dr Boomer did cataract surgery in Feb. 2021. I’m completely satisfied with the out come. Everything went good!
    Cindy Young — Oct 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396726964
    Education & Certifications

    • Dean McGee Eye Institute
    • Ou Medical Center
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
