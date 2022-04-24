Dr. Bolger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Bolger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bolger, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norristown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Bolger works at
Locations
-
1
Eagleville Hospital100 Eagleville Rd, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 539-6000
- 2 645 Penn St Ste 2, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (610) 373-4281
-
3
Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center100 Lynwood Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 Directions (570) 346-7381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Booger always addresses my concerns or questions and is always very professional
About Dr. Jeffrey Bolger, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1154566560
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
