Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bolduan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bolduan works at Goshen Physicians Urology in Goshen, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

