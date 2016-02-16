Dr. Jeffrey Bolduan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolduan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bolduan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bolduan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bolduan works at
Locations
Goshen1615 Winsted Dr Ste 4, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 533-8420
Warsaw1000 Provident Dr Ste A, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 281-0075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Super sweet man ,very friendly and makes you feel at ease. Very caring!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bolduan, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bolduan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolduan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolduan works at
Dr. Bolduan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolduan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bolduan speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolduan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolduan.
