Dr. Bober has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Bober, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Bober, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Kee J Park, M.d.7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-9606
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
had a procedure this morning and love that office and the Dr.
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588676910
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Bober speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bober.
