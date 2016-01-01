Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Blice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Blice works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.