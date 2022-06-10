Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Blasick, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Groesbeck, TX.



Dr. Blasick works at Dr. Jeffrey Blasick in Groesbeck, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.