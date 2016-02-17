Dr. Jeffrey Blackburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Blackburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Blackburn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garner, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians400 US 70 Hwy E Ste 200, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 662-5001
Wake Medical Heart and Vascular Associates3324 Six Forks Rd Ste 3324, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 350-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very polite, the Dr. very thorough takes time to answer questions, no rush.
About Dr. Jeffrey Blackburn, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackburn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackburn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.