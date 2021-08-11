Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Northshore Cardiac Imaging in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Aortic Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.