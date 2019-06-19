Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6408
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 682-6408
Westmed3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 607-5830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Berman is excellent. He goes well and beyond to provide the best possible advice and course of action. I have been a patient of him for the past 5 years and I am extremely happy with the way he has taken care of me after a stroke. He has exceptional bedside manners, listens fully, answers all the questions and is prompt in responding to emails questions as well. Highly recommend him.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073598033
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
