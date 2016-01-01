See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Englewood, CO
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Berliner works at Craig Hospital 3435 S Clarkson St in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Craig Hospital 3435 S Clarkson St
    3435 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO 80113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO

    Specialties
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1235303330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Rusk Institute New York University
    Residency
    Internship
    Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Berliner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Berliner works at Craig Hospital 3435 S Clarkson St in Englewood, CO.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

