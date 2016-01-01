Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 518, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2588
-
2
Highfield Gardens Care Center of Great Neck199 Community Dr, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 663-2588
-
3
United Presbyterian Home378 Syosset Woodbury Rd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 663-2588
-
4
Winthrop Palliative Medicine255 Warner Ave, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 663-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
About Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1295799294
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.