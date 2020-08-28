Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
Coastal Surgical Specialists PC1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 203, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4424
Virginia Beach Internal Medicine II1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never thought I would be describing a colonoscopy as a wonderful experience. Dr. Berger and his staff made it just that! The person setting the appointments, the receptionist, the nurse, the anesthesiologist and Dr. Berger were prompt in beginning, comforting, detailed in explaining the procedure and efficient in making it quick and painless. Their bedside manner is unparalleled. I was doing yard work, with zero discomfort, 2 hours after my procedure. I would HIGHLY recommend this practice!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235178955
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
