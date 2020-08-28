See All General Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at Coastal Surgical Specialists PC in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Surgical Specialists PC
    1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 203, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4424
  2. 2
    Virginia Beach Internal Medicine II
    1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4424

  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 28, 2020
    I never thought I would be describing a colonoscopy as a wonderful experience. Dr. Berger and his staff made it just that! The person setting the appointments, the receptionist, the nurse, the anesthesiologist and Dr. Berger were prompt in beginning, comforting, detailed in explaining the procedure and efficient in making it quick and painless. Their bedside manner is unparalleled. I was doing yard work, with zero discomfort, 2 hours after my procedure. I would HIGHLY recommend this practice!!
    — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235178955
    Education & Certifications

    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at Coastal Surgical Specialists PC in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

